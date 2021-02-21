DA Davidson Weighs in on Louisiana-Pacific Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now anticipates that the building manufacturing company will earn $6.32 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.21. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.27. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.04%.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LPX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $48.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 41,276 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 841 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,777 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,201. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $195,360.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,847.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.76%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

