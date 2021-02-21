Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Daimler to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oddo Bhf raised Daimler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DDAIF opened at $81.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Daimler has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

