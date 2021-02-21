Daniel M. Pope Sells 705 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TYL opened at $473.88 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $247.22 and a fifty-two week high of $479.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.15, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $435.25 and its 200 day moving average is $396.97.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 840.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.22.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

