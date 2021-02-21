Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €46.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Danone (EPA:BN) has been given a €46.00 ($54.12) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.04% from the stock’s current price.

BN has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.46 ($72.31).

Shares of BN opened at €56.82 ($66.85) on Friday. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company has a 50 day moving average of €54.22 and a 200-day moving average of €54.07.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

