Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Position Lessened by Newport Trust Co

Newport Trust Co decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,350,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 130,505 shares during the period. Darden Restaurants comprises 0.8% of Newport Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Newport Trust Co’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $279,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,781,302 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Cowen raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.56.

NYSE DRI opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $134.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

