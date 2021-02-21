Databroker (DTX) Price Tops $0.0323

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Databroker coin can now be bought for $0.0323 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. Databroker has a market cap of $2.46 million and $9,304.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

Databroker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

