Datamine (DAM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $32,590.00

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $453,704.07 and approximately $32,590.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Datamine alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070516 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002285 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,112,214 tokens. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency.

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.