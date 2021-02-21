DAV Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,884.00 (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $461,331.84 and approximately $7,884.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.14 or 0.00401167 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00053126 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,714.38 or 0.99728044 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00038834 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006216 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00131441 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000607 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a token. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

