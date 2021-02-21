DeepOnion (ONION) Trading 24.4% Higher Over Last Week

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. DeepOnion has a market cap of $4.07 million and $1,205.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,429,537 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

