Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,580 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up approximately 2.2% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $66,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 78.9% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 20,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total value of $5,290,514.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,211.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 44,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $11,370,425.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,123.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $330.00 on Friday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $106.14 and a one year high of $335.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $103.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.98%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

