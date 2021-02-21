Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Mondrian Capital Management LLC

Mondrian Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 1.7% of Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mondrian Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $10,033,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 63,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

DELL stock opened at $80.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.18. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $3,673,939.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $1,070,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,222,695 shares of company stock valued at $90,866,126 in the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DELL. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.