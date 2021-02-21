Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Denali possesses an impressive portfolio of targeted therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. However, the company does not have any approved products in its portfolio yet, and hence any pipeline setback will be detrimental to its growth prospects. Moreover, it is highly dependent on its partners for a major chunk of funding for pipeline development. Nevertheless, the company’s pipeline progress has been impressive and it has formed strategic collaborations with bigwigs like Sanofi, Biogen and Takeda to advance its pipeline. Notably, it has formed a collaboration with Biogen to co-develop and co-commercialize its small-molecule inhibitors of leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) for Parkinson’s disease, which provides the company with an influx of cash. Shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

DNLI stock opened at $65.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.54 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $93.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $55.66.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares in the company, valued at $724,938.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $5,246,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,915.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,621,299 shares of company stock valued at $174,171,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 325.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 87,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 141.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 56.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 39,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $3,572,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

