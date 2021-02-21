Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $450.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on RingCentral from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $431.17.

NYSE:RNG opened at $427.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.94. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of -347.47 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $134.85 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Allan C. Thygesen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.22, for a total value of $1,691,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,888 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.42, for a total value of $3,745,710.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,316,649.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,111 shares of company stock valued at $59,057,361 in the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 54.3% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

