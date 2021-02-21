Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target to $38.00

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the travel company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $39.92 on Thursday. TripAdvisor has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. Analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TripAdvisor news, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.