Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BCS. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Investec cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Barclays to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Barclays has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,422,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Barclays by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 169,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Barclays by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,889,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 225,604 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Barclays by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,839,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 46,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barclays in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The company operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

