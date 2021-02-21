Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) vs. Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deutsche Lufthansa -27.74% -60.12% -9.73% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thai Airways International Public has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deutsche Lufthansa and Thai Airways International Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deutsche Lufthansa $40.80 billion 0.16 $1.36 billion $2.86 4.67 Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.05 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Thai Airways International Public.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Deutsche Lufthansa and Thai Airways International Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deutsche Lufthansa 9 3 1 0 1.38 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Deutsche Lufthansa beats Thai Airways International Public on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including living animals, valuable cargo, post and dangerous goods, and temperature-sensitive goods serving approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries. Its Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Services (MRO) segment provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for civilian commercial aircraft serving original equipment manufacturers and aircraft leasing companies, operators of VIP jets, and airlines, as well as develops and manufactures cabin and digital products. The company's Catering Business segment engages in-flight sales and entertainment, in-flight service equipment, and the associated logistics services, as well as consulting services; and operates airport lounges. As of December 31, 2019, it had a fleet of 763 aircraft. Deutsche Lufthansa AG was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Cologne, Germany.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

