DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Reduced by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in DexCom by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $418.94 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.07 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.19.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.03, for a total transaction of $772,556.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,096.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,541 shares of company stock worth $32,300,294 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.35.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

