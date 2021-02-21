Digitex Futures Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2.53 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Digitex Futures token can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. In the last week, Digitex Futures has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. Digitex Futures has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.47 or 0.00769568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00043135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00059074 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018568 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,574.57 or 0.04539356 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00039340 BTC.

Digitex Futures Profile

Digitex Futures is a token. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

