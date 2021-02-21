Dillard’s, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dillard’s in a report issued on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dillard’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $78.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -25.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.74. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,986. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

