Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:LABD) fell 5.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.24 and last traded at $16.03. 3,966,148 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 2,863,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,204,000.

