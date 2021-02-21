Discovery (DISCA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Discovery to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DISCA opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $51.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,526,340.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

