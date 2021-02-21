Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Acquired by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Discovery worth $75,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discovery by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 40.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $15,735,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 787,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,526,340.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCA stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $50.79. 8,666,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,885,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $51.43.

DISCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Discovery from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

