Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PLOW opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $56.89.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, insider Keith Hagelin sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $325,488.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,437.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

