Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$14.75 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$14.75 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.25 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.57.

DIR.UN stock opened at C$13.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1 year low of C$6.89 and a 1 year high of C$14.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.15.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

