Driven Brands Holdings Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End on February 24th (NASDAQ:DRVN)

Driven Brands’ (NASDAQ:DRVN) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 24th. Driven Brands had issued 31,818,182 shares in its initial public offering on January 15th. The total size of the offering was $700,000,004 based on an initial share price of $22.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRVN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Driven Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.13.

NASDAQ:DRVN opened at $30.89 on Friday. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $35.56.

In other Driven Brands news, insider Kyle L. Marshall acquired 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $59,895.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,271.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gabriel C. Mendoza acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.79 per share, with a total value of $893,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,003 shares in the company, valued at $7,477,379.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc automotive repair and maintenance services. The company offers services, such as automotive needs, paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services. Driven Brands Holdings Inc was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

