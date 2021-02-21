DZ Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF)

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS BDRFF opened at $103.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.06. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $122.56.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

