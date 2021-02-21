EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.96 Million

Equities research analysts expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post sales of $93.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $94.80 million. EastGroup Properties posted sales of $88.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full-year sales of $387.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $375.46 million to $392.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $410.13 million, with estimates ranging from $381.07 million to $424.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EGP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGP stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $140.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.92. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $83.40 and a 1 year high of $153.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.