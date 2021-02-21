Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 13,375 iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 504,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after purchasing an additional 72,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 345,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 70,851 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 316,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 294,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $59.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.01.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.