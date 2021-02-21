Eastover Investment Advisors LLC Sells 577 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 2.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

