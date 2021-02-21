Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.21. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund shares last traded at $12.14, with a volume of 31,650 shares traded.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 303,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX)

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

