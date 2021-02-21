eBoost Price Tops $0.0150 on Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 95% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One eBoost coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $15,813.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 349.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $229.32 or 0.00397775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000095 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost (EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

