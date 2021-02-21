ECA Marcellus Trust I to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:ECTM)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS:ECTM opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.28. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 40 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.