ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.63

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.63 and last traded at C$7.63, with a volume of 129996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.30.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -773.00.

About ECN Capital (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

