Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $37,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of ECL stock opened at $208.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.51. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $642,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,091 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.50.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.