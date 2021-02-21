Ecopetrol (EC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EC opened at $12.11 on Friday. Ecopetrol has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.86.

EC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ecopetrol from $13.00 to $14.70 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.59.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels segments. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas. It also transports and distributes hydrocarbons and derivative products.

