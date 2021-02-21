Edgeless Hits Market Cap of $726,703.71 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $726,703.71 and approximately $6,247.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.31 or 0.00060024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.12 or 0.00766357 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00041760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.30 or 0.00058241 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018832 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00040321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.21 or 0.04641026 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io.

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.