Edgeware Reaches Market Cap of $143.28 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $143.28 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeware has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,032,539,213 coins and its circulating supply is 5,438,104,607 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware. Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

