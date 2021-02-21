EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF) Shares Gap Up to $68.00

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 68 ($0.89), but opened at GBX 72.50 ($0.95). EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) shares last traded at GBX 71.22 ($0.93), with a volume of 133,097 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £315.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.80.

About EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (EKF.L) (LON:EKF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

