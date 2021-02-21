electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $940,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) will post $940,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for electroCore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $880,000.00 to $1.00 million. electroCore reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that electroCore will report full year sales of $3.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.44 million to $3.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.90 million, with estimates ranging from $5.34 million to $6.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover electroCore.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of electroCore in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 41,198 shares during the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

electroCore stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.62. electroCore has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of patient administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

