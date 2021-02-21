Elephas Investment Management Ltd Makes New $147.06 Million Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 680,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,060,000. Baidu makes up approximately 23.6% of Elephas Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 31.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,193,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,309,000 after buying an additional 768,315 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,630,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $352,574,000 after acquiring an additional 725,649 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 88.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,448,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $183,362,000 after acquiring an additional 681,433 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 79.6% in the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,297,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,309,000 after acquiring an additional 575,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter worth about $122,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock traded up $41.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.91. 17,149,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,139,498. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $346.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $190.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a report on Friday. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.42.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

