Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 367,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,207 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $62,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total value of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,920,445. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $117.06 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.91.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

