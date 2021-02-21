Elitium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $451,229.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00010234 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Elitium has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $172.44 million and $451,229.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00057832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.98 or 0.00765930 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00041054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00059438 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00018815 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,513.83 or 0.04488403 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00038823 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.