Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Emera in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. 11,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,532. Emera has a 12-month low of $29.37 and a 12-month high of $46.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55.

Emera Company Profile

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

