Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Trading Up 1.2%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) shares were up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 22,868 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 19,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11.

About Emmaus Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:EMMA)

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides Endari, which is L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older; NutreStore L-glutamine powder; and AminoPure, a nutritional supplement.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmaus Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.