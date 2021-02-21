Emmerson (LON:EML) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Emmerson stock opened at GBX 7.05 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 6.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.27. Emmerson has a 1 year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The company has a market capitalization of £51.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50.

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

