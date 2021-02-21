EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Purchased by Stockman Wealth Management Inc.

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SP Asset Management increased its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 26,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period.

Get EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $79.94 on Friday. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.40 and its 200-day moving average is $59.99.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.