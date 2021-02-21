Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at National Bank Financial

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price objective on Enbridge and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.06.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$43.70 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$33.06 and a 52-week high of C$55.70. The stock has a market cap of C$88.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$41.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 219.36%.

In related news, Director Marcel R. Coutu purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.94 per share, for a total transaction of C$409,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,613,036. Also, Director Albert Monaco sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.45, for a total value of C$178,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 920,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,997,767.15. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock worth $505,376.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.