Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.07. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 741,118 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and distributes non-invasive electrocuetical medical devices for regenerative medicine. The company offers SofPulse, a non-invasive Electroceutical therapeutic device for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries, chronic wounds, and post-operative pain and edema.

