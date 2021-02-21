Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.18

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.18 and traded as high as C$8.24. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) shares last traded at C$8.19, with a volume of 897,746 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.18. The company has a market cap of C$734.47 million and a P/E ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.96.

About Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

