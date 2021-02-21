Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) Shares Gap Down to $903.70

Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 903.70 ($11.81), but opened at GBX 855 ($11.17). Energean plc (ENOG.L) shares last traded at GBX 887 ($11.59), with a volume of 33,108 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Energean plc (ENOG.L) from GBX 1,056 ($13.80) to GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -10.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 846.82 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 672.35.

About Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

